14 October 2018 9:36 PM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: EFF & VBS fallout It's been a week from hell for the EFF, after the accusation that Deputy leader of the party Floyd Shivambu's brother received more than R16 million from the failed bank & that he shared it with his older brother & more than R1,3 million found it's way into the party's bank account. How has the party handled the fallout & most importantly how will voters react to this scandal? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to the Political analyst