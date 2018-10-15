15 October 2018 8:39 PM

Guest: Barry Bateman, Senior Reporter at EWN Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Sars inquiry A South African Revenue Service group executive has told the Nugent Commission of an inquiry that a lack of proper change management during the restructuring process meant staff were not properly informed of their new roles and responsibilities. This week the commission is focusing on the IT restructuring that Tom Moyane put on hold after he was appointed.