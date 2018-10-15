15 October 2018 10:58 PM

Guest: Haaron Orrie, Pagad leader Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs People against gangsterism and drug are back in the news after DA Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mackenzie invited the group into the township to quell the spate of gang violence. PAGAD are well known on the Cape Flats for their often violent struggle against gangs and drug dealers. In recent months communities of Kensington, Bishop Plavis & Bonteheuwel amongst others have embarked on shutdowns of their