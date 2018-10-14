14 October 2018 10:09 PM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk, Policing Expert Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: New gang unit for Western Cape The SAPS has promised that anti-gang unit personnel deployed in gang-ridden Cape Flats communities will remain there for as long as criminality persists. For the past two days, members of the Anti-Gang Intervention Unit have been working in Hanover Park and Lavender Hill. They're there following a series of protests by residents demanding that authorities introduce tougher measures to curb violent crime.