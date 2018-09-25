25 September 2018 10:22 PM

Guest: Ielhaam Melrose, Mpact’s Western Cape Regional Manager Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: World Environmental Health Day World Environmental Health Day, which falls on September 26, 2018, under the theme of Global Food Safety and Sustainability, is dedicated to celebrating the health of the environment, whilst mitigating pollution and curbing food-related diseases. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to MPact Western Cape Regional Manager, Ielhaam Melrose.