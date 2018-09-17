17 September 2018 10:47 PM

Guest: Sibongakonke Shoba, Sunday Times Political Editor Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Oros spills the beans Sunday Times political editor Sibongakonke Shoba published a sensational interview he did with ANCYL president Colin Maine where he basically admitted that he was installed in his position as ANCYL by the "Premier league" lobby group consisting of Supra Mahumapelo, Ace Magashule and David Mabuza. He also admitted to meeting with officials of the Bank of India but refused to divulge the name of the Gupta clan that accompanied him.