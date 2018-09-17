17 September 2018 10:36 PM

Guest: Leanne Jansen-Thomas, Head Of Policy And Training at Equal Education Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: Equal education on school violence Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she will urgently meet with her counterparts in the ministries of Police and Social Development to discuss the recent spate of violence at schools. An Eastern Cape pupil was stabbed to death over a cell phone last week, while a pupil allegedly stabbed a teacher to death in the North West province.