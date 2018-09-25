25 September 2018 9:51 PM

Guest: Mbuyiselo Botha And Lance Claasen Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Evening Talk Topic: CapeTalk Dads: How do they pass on their Heritage to their offspring We Celebrated Heritage 23rd September 2018 in South Africa, so how do CapeTalk dads pass on their heritage to their offspring? Did you spend the day educating the little ones about their culture? And what do you do when the parents come from two completely different cultures? Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Lance Claasen and Mbuyiselo Botha.