Guests: Zanele Sabela, Spokesperson, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Another bus strike Several bus companies including Golden Arrow have approached the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council to be exempted. Koketso Sachane speaks to SATAWU Spokesperson, Zanele Sabela
Another bus strike
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM