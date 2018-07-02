Guests: Henru Kruger, Chief Operations Officer – Alliance Of Independent Practitioners and Dr. Kgosi Letlape, President: Health Professions Council Of South Africa Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Private Doctors threaten Exodus over NHI
Private Doctors threaten Exodus over NHI
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM