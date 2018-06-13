TheTotalShutdown

The Koketso Sachane Show

Guest: Lesley Ncube / On the 1st of August 2018, a day that marks the beginning of women's month, women from all sectors of South Africa will shut down the country in protest against gender-based violence. Women in Lesotho and Botswana will also form part of the mass action. We have nothing to celebrate. Every week we receive multiple reports of women who have been brutally murdered, kidnapped, or abused, and there is no sense of urgency from our leaders to find ways in which society can tackle this violence. Women, children, gender non-conforming people (GNC), and the LGBTQIA+ keep dying at the hands of men in South Africa and something needs to be done. This is a national crisis. We call on all women to stay away from work and join the protest on the 1st of August 2018 in their respective provinces, Universities, and colleges. A memorandum of demands will be handed over to government on the day of the shutdown with clear actions. Further information will be shared about the protest action over the following weeks.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Jamal Khashoggi

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Male infertility

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

EFF defends Floyd

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

EWN Headlines
5 EC men arrested for raping woman (28)
5 EC men arrested for raping woman (28)

According to police, the woman was asleep when five suspects kicked their way into her home. All 5 men were arrested at Luzubu location.

Cope to submit draft Private Members Bill to Parly
Cope to submit draft Private Members Bill to Parly

This is Cope's bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.
Mzwanele Manyi defends govt’s support for TNA newspaper
Mzwanele Manyi defends govt’s support for TNA newspaper

Manyi says government advertised with 'The New Age' because it was different to mainstream media as at the time government was suffering from a serious media onslaught generally.
