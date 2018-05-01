1 May 2018 9:11 PM

Guest: Prof Jacques de Ville, Head of Department: UWC Law Faculty Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Moseneke’s donation to UWC Judge Moseneke commited around R400 000 to law students who excelled in their final LLB year or their LLB and the LLM degree. In return, The UWC pledged to match Moseneke’s donation to assist in promoting excellence within the law faculty.