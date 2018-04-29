Guest: Pelane Phakgadi, EWN Reporter Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Danny Jordaan files for defamation South African Football Association (SAFA) boss Danny Jordaan has filed defamation charges against his rape accuser Jennifer Ferguson and Premier Soccer League boss Irvin Khoza.
