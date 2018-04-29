Guest: Gary Wilson, Secretary SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council Host: Koketso Sachance, Koketso Sachane Show Topic: Nationwide Bus Strike continues Nationwide Bus Strike is set to continue Monday, 30 April 2018. Thousands of Bus commuters will have to continue to make use of alternative transport. Koketso Sachance speaks to Gary Wilson, Secretary SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council.
