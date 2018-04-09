Guest: Prof Dirk Kotze | Lecturer In Dept Of Political at Unisa. On Friday former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court in connection with 16 charges including fraud and corruption. These are the same charges that he faced 10 years ago. Zuma maintains they're political.
Why Zuma’s trial matters for SA
