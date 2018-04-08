DA congress concluded

8 April 2018 10:24 PM

Guest: Sanusha Naidoo | Political Analyst. The Democratic Alliance (DA) concluded its two-day congress in Pretoria earlier today. The party's leader Mmusi Maimane was re-elected to his position, together with the party’s federal chair Athol Trollip and Federal Council chair James Selfe. Maimane has described the not so new leadership of the DA as the representation of the future of South Africa.