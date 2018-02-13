Reasons used by NEC to remove Zuma are wrong!

13 February 2018 8:48 PM

Guest: Zehir Omar | Lawyer from Society for the Protection of our Constitution. As we all know, ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule earlier today announced that the party has decided to recall President Jacob Zuma. He also revealed that Zuma had asked for an extension of three to six months before stepping down, but the ANC NEC refused. So what happens if he doesn't resign tomorrow?