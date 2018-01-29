Day Zero: what's new?

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst. Day zero is dominating the news. People are worried about not having water. However, there are those who argue that it's the white middle class that doesn't know how to live without water. South Africans have taken to social media sharing about growing up without running water in their villages.
