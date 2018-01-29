Guest: Zenzile Khoisan Prominent leaders of slave, coloured, Khoi and San political and cultural constituencies met and discussed the marginalisation or perceived marginalisation in the contemporary South African social, cultural, political and economic landscape. There was also a wreath laying ceremony in honour of Jonathan Slabbert, an anti-apartheid struggle hero who was killed by apartheid security police in 1987
Coloured/ Khoi marginalisation
