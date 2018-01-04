Another lesbian murdered

4 January 2018 10:30 PM

Kholosa talks to Sharon Cox It's 2018. South Africa has one of the best constitutions in the world. People can love whomever they choose to. We are one of the ??rst countries to legalise same sex marriages and yet lesbians continue to be killed in our townships. The latest victim is 23-year-old Noxolo Mabona. She was stabbed to death at a party on New Year's Day in Strand. Noxolo was openly lesbian. It's believed that there was an argument over her sexuality before the stabbing.