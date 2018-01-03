The Koketso Sachane Show

Guard chained to fence post on Cape farm


Kholosa talks to Lionel Adendorf The farmer tied the young security guard to a pole and assaulted him with a heavy chain. The motive has not been conrmed, but rumours are that the assault stems from a labour issue, according to eyewitnesses.

EWN Headlines
Islamic State claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties
Islamic State claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties

The militant group made the claim in a video presentation of attacks it says it carried out between 16 and 22 November.
Tight deadline for inquiry into Jiba & Mrwebi
Tight deadline for inquiry into Jiba & Mrwebi

Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are accused of maladministration and misconduct related to their handling of several cases.

Conflict reports after Bonteheuwel woman is shot
Conflict reports after Bonteheuwel woman is shot

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the woman (19) is recovering in hospital after the shooting last night.
