Kholosa talks to Lionel Adendorf The farmer tied the young security guard to a pole and assaulted him with a heavy chain. The motive has not been conrmed, but rumours are that the assault stems from a labour issue, according to eyewitnesses.
Guard chained to fence post on Cape farm
