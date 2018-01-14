Profiling Nokwazi Mzobe

14 January 2018 10:57 PM

Guest: Nokwazi Mzobe Last year Nokwazi Mzobe made history when she launched a business book in isiZulu. IsiZulu is the most spoken language in SA so it makes sense to use it in a bid to create more entrepreneurs. The English version of the book was launched in April 2017, but to make it more accessible it was decided that it should be translated into other South African languages as well.