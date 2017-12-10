Speaking to Colleen Lowe Morna - Director: Gender Links. For the last 16 days a global campaign has been taking place, challenging us to declare a truce on violence against women and children. Today marks the last day of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, but how effective is the campaign in reality.
End of 16 Days Activism
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
