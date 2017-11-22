Train safety-related incidents up

22 November 2017 9:15 PM

Koketso Sachane talks to Dalton Ndongeni The Public Transport Voice is calling for an investigation into safety-related incidents, as the Western Cape recorded most fatalities and injuries in the annual safety report. The Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) 2016/2017 report said safety-related incidents in the rail environment had increased by 13% to 6379 incidents, compared with the 5520 incidents in the previous year.