Speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN & after to Faiz Jacobs - ANC Western Cape Secretary. The ANC's Western Cape branches earlier today voted for their preferred candidates ahead of the ruling party's elective conference next month. They voted for Cyril Ramaphosa for president. He received 121 votes. Lindiwe Sisulu is the preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President.
WC Provincial General Council
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM