WC Provincial General Council

26 November 2017 10:22 PM

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN & after to Faiz Jacobs - ANC Western Cape Secretary. The ANC's Western Cape branches earlier today voted for their preferred candidates ahead of the ruling party's elective conference next month. They voted for Cyril Ramaphosa for president. He received 121 votes. Lindiwe Sisulu is the preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President.