Mnangagwa & Mugabe's $10m payoff

26 November 2017 10:57 PM

Speaking to Alex Magaisa - Lawyer & Writer on Zimbabwean Law. Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn is as Zimbabwe's president on Friday in Harare. During his speech, he paid tribute to his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 years. He also vowed to create jobs and to let bygones be bygones. However, yesterday, Zimbabwe's former nance minister Ignatius Chombo appeared in court on allegations of corruption dating back to 2004.