Prince Mashele on political elites

20 November 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to Prince Mashele - Political Analyst. What do you make of the current political situation in South Africa? Many people have expressed concerns as the ANC continues to battle with factions and leadership challenges. Some are hoping that the upcoming December conference will provide answers going forward while others say it will be the final coffin on the ruling party. We speak to political analyst Prince Mashele who's written a piece for the Sowetan on the political situation we find ourselves in.