Biggest-ever deployment of lifeguards to Cape's beaches

13 November 2017 9:31 PM

Spaking to JP Smith - Mayoral committee member. The Summer tourist season is here and that means that there will be a lot of bodies at the beaches in the Western Cape. Even more so than before since most public swimming pools are closed due to the drought. This raises the question of safety at the beach. According to Stats SA last year the country saw 2 000 fatal drownings per annum and 20 000 non fatal drownings. In an effort to ensure beach goer safety, the city of Cape Town will be deploying 100 more life guards, making it the most life guards ever deployed.