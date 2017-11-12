Speaking to Ebrahim Fakir While Zuma has yet to announce the findings of the Heher Commission report into higher education, the Sunday papers all reported that Zuma has a plan of to use R40 Billion for student funding for one year. Reports state that the money will come from wide-scale redirection of state funds from across departments, potentially harming these departments. The Sunday times reported that this plan was in place for a while, with the president ready to announce it in February, but was stopped by treasury.
#FeesMustFall: Zuma's 'plan' and its potential outcomes
