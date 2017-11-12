ANC NEC Meeting

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN. The highly anticipated ANC NEC draws closer and this weekend the party held a special NEC meeting to discuss the nomination process for leadership positions and issues related to its upcoming elective conference.
