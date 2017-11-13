What does a 100% smoking ban mean for the public

13 November 2017 2:22 PM

Speaking Savera Kalideen - Executive Director at National Council Against Smoking. Early next year, the Department of Health will be submitting its plans to amend the Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act. The key propositions by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are the removal of smoking areas in restaurants and clubs. Totally uniform packaging for all cigarette and vape brands, adorned with warnings and pictures of diseased organs. The removal of all smoking advertisements, including for ecigarettes and vapes. Essentially it is a 100% ban on smoking in any public place.