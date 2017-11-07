Speaking to Dr Kelvin Kemm at Nuclear Africa. Necsa chair Kelvin Kemm says insists no deal has been sealed and that they are waiting for political heads to give the green light to take the next step in the process to build a new nuclear power station.
Kelvin Kemm: "Government’s nuclear build programme has been misunderstood by the public"
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM