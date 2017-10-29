Genoeg is genoeg march

29 October 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to Daniel Briers - Deputy Convener: Enough is Enough. The Genoeg is Genoeg group has been granted permission to march against farm murders tomorrow. Around 2000 people are expected to take part in the march. The march follows the murder of Klapmuts farmer Joubert Conradie. He was shot at his Uitkyk farm in the early hours of Monday morning by unknown suspects. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.