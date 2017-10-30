Speaking to Sandile Memela - SARS Spokesperson. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) conrmed earlier today that its suspended second-incommand Jonas Makwakwa will return to the organisation on Wednesday.
Makwakwa back at Sars a year later
