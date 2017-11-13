SAPS top brass not fit to take police to next level

13 November 2017 10:06 PM

Speaking to Mpho Kwinika. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said Zuma was poised to appoint a new national police commissioner. One would expect that this appointment would come out of the current deputy national commissioners, but president of the SA Policing Union (Sapu) Mpho Kwinika says that none of them have the current skills to take SAPS to the next level.