Speaking to Prof Pradeep Brijlal - Senior Lecturer: UWC's School of Business & Finance. The multi-billion taxi industry employs more than 600,000 people and transports 15 million commuters per day. However, the industry is still largely unregulated. The question is, how is it doing financially? Are they even making enough money?
Financial management skills of taxi operators
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
