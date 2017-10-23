Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - Reporter at EWN. There’s been another shooting at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal. Police have opened a case of attempted murder after three people were wounded in a shooting on Friday.
Another deadly shooting at Glebelands
