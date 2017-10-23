Speaking to Alexander Kulyaev - Press attaché of the Russian Embassy in SA. The Press attaché of the Russian Embassy in SA Alexander Kulyaev has responded to yesterday's newspaper reports that President Vladimir Putin had a hand in the latest South African Cabinet reshuffle. The Sunday Times reported that Putin sent a delegation which met with Zuma to try and pressure him on the nuclear deal. Kulyaev described the story as fake news. He expressed their disappointment at the paper.
Russians respond to Cabinet reshuffle allegations
