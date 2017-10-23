Crowd funding for Xolani Sithubeni

23 October 2017 10:54 PM

Speaking to Ingrid van der Walt Ingrid van der Walt and Cherie Ricketts have set up a crowdfund for Xolani Sithubeni, who works at The Colosseum in Century City, manning the parking booth. Sithubeni works a 13-hour shift, six days a week. Those who know him say he always has a smile on his face. He dreams of building a home for himself and his girlfriend. Over the last 11 years, he's managed to save up for some of the building materials. His story inspired Van der Walt and Cherie Ricketts to set up a crowdfund for him to build his home.