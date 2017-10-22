Kenya's presidential rerun

22 October 2017 10:46 PM

Speaking to Sekou Toure - PhD Candidate Department of Political Science & Public Administration, University of Nairobi. Kenya is meant to go to the polls this coming Thursday. This after the results of the 8 August elections were annulled by the Supreme Court. The person who took the matter to court, Raila Odinga has since announced he won’t be running this time around. He withdrew because, he claimed, the election commission refused to meet nine demands he made as preconditions for a credible fresh election.