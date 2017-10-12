Fees Commission report

12 October 2017 11:03 PM

Speaking to Mothepane Seolonyane - Executive Director of the HETN. In January 2016, Zuma established the Fees Commission following widespread protests at universities to look into the feasibility of fee free higher education. The commission which was headed by Judge Jonathan Heher started its work last year and submitted the report to Zuma in August this year. Months later, the president hasn’t released the report.