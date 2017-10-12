Deploying the army

12 October 2017 11:34 PM

Speaking to Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at Jane's Defence Weekly. The latest is that the army is ready to be deployed in hotspots in Cape Town and Gauteng to help fight crime. It's now up to President Jacob Zuma to give the go ahead. This follows Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's request that the army be sent in as violent crime is getting out of control in these two provinces.