Update on KZN storms

11 October 2017 9:23 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - Reporter at EWN. On Monday, the whole country was shocked by images and videos of the violent storm in Gauteng. Yesterday, the storm moved to KwaZulu-Natal, mainly the south, where it claimed eight lives. Today, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited the King Edward Hospital to asses the extent of the damage caused.