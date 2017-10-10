Speaking to Zelda Holtzman Parliament released a statement saying that suspended head of Parliamentary Protection Services Zelda Holtzman has been found guilty of gross insubordination and failure to submit a business plan by a disciplinary committee.
Zelda Holtzman disciplinary hearing
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
