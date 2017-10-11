Speaking to Luyolo Mazwembe - EE Head of National Organising. Schools were not sparred by the deadly storm in KwaZulu-Natal. The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department yesterday con??rmed that more than 300 schools have been affected by the storms. The department is assessing whether teaching has been disrupted by the storms.
KZN storm: EE on damaged schools
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM