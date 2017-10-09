Speaking to Abdullah Jaffar - owner of Jafmed Pharmacy. Are you a cyclist? Which route do you use? How safe do you feel when cycling? Jaffar and his fellow cyclists were riding to Stellenbosch when they were attacked on Jan Smuts Drive by a panga-wielding group. The 13 cyclists were coming from the Rondebosch side when the incident occurred. The ride was part of their preparation for upcoming cycling events.
Cyclists attacked on Jan Smuts Drive
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
