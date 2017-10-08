The gun run

8 October 2017 9:50 PM

Speaking to Mike Finch - Editors of Runners World. A total of 20,000 runners took part in the 25th Outsurance KFM Gun Run this morning. My husband was one of them. If you were there, one of voices you would have heard egging you on was the voice of Runners World Editor, Mike Finch, who kicked things off for the half marathon runners with our very own Liezel Van Der Westhuizen.