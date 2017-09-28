St Marks reacts to firebombing

28 September 2017 10:07 PM

Speaking to Father Austen Jackson - resident Rector at St Marks. He's expressed extreme sadness at what has happened. Father Jackson says more severe damage could have been done to the church, if it had not been for the swift action by an unknown policeman on the scene who allegedly had to break a window of the Undercroft to prevent the fire from spreading to the main church building. Renaldo standing in for Koketso