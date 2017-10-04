Speaking to Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission. The commission initiated the investigation after Vodacom secured an exclusive contract with National Treasury to be the provider of mobile telecommunication services to government. The commission says it has information that there are 20 government departments which will be subjected to the new Vodacom contract. Melanie Rcie standing in for Koketso.
Competition Commission to probe Vodacom
