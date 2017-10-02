Prof Jansen takes a knee against state capture

2 October 2017 8:43 PM

Speaking to Professor Jonathan Jansen former Rector at University of Pretoria. Last year, Colin Kaepernick, a well known football player in the States who used to be with the San Francisco 49ers, refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem before the game. Instead he took a knee. It was a silent gesture to protest police brutality against African Americans. After he did that, he was effectively blackballed by the profession. And is currently out of a job. Author and Former University of Free State Vice Chancellor, Jonathan Jansen, tweeted over the weekend that he and his son took a knee at Saturday’s rugby game to protest state capture. Melanie Rice standing in for Koketso